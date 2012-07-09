July 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV (BNG)

Issue Amount C$125 million

Maturity Date July 24, 2017

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.8280

Reoffer price 99.8280

Yield 2.412 pct

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Rabobank & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0804642311

Data supplied by International Insider.