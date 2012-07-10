(Correction to figures for administrative costs and research in paragraph 3)

(Refiled with change to wording in second sentence, paragraph 4)

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By John Foley

BEIJING, July 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bankrupt jet-maker Hawker Beechcraft could help China’s aviation dreams take wing. While the country is building airports at the speed of sound, the airways are still ruled by Americans and Europeans like Boeing, Airbus and Dassault. Beijing-backed Superior Aviation may get a better ride from Hawker than previous owners Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Onex OCX.TO, whose equity has been wiped out – but only if it can clear the deal for liftoff.

With the ghosts of blocked Chinese bidders past Huawei and CNOOC in mind, Superior is making sacrifices to placate Washington’s foreign investment regulator, CFIUS, and local politicians – starting with keeping the business in Kansan hands. It will also hive off Hawker’s military division, which makes a quarter of its revenue. If the unit gets sold on, Superior gets up to $400 million back. If it doesn’t, Superior pays for something it can’t use or control.

Either way, the $1.8 billion price is heroic. Hawker is burning cash. Even if it had halved its administrative costs and spent nothing on research in 2011, EBITDA margins would have been just half the industry average of 14 percent, according to Eikon data. To make the $1.8 billion valuation square with the 7 times forward-year EBITDA at which medium-sized aerospace companies trade, Superior would need to rustle up $250 million of additional earnings a year – compared with none in the past two years.

Given such largesse and the promise to save “thousands” of American jobs, politics shouldn’t get in the way. China’s aviation history, and control of its airspace, are almost entirely military. And a state-backed bid for specialty plane-maker Cirrus sailed through in 2011, with promises to keep jobs in Duluth, Minnesota. In a presidential election year, blocking the deal would seem a smokescreen to protect all-American giants like Boeing and GE.

The wrinkle is that it’s not just the foreign regulator who gets a say. Months before CFIUS decides, a New York bankruptcy court must first adjudicate whether the price is attractive and deliverable. And even then, the court may well ask for an open auction to test whether another buyer can match the price – with or without Superior’s elaborate concessions. Getting this deal airborne may be harder than it first looks.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS:

www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONTEXT NEWS

- Hawker Beechcraft, the bankrupt maker of aeroplanes, struck a deal with Superior Aviation Beijing, a state-backed Chinese aerospace manufacturer, to buy the heavily indebted company for $1.8 billion. Hawker has around $2.5 billion of debt.

- The deal would see Hawker’s military division, which supplies training planes to the U.S. air force and navy, separated from the main business. If the military division were successfully sold on, Superior would receive a rebate of up to $400 million.

- Superior also pledged to preserve the company’s existing operations in Wichita, Kansas, and save “thousands of American jobs”. Hawker received an offer of $30 million from the Kansas state government in 2010, conditional on keeping 4,000 jobs in the region.

- Hawker’s main equity investors before it filed for bankruptcy protection in May were Goldman Sachs Capital Partners and Onex Corp. As of December 2011, an entity connected with the shareholders also owned $159 million of Hawker’s debt.

- Reuters: Hawker Beechcraft in talks with Chinese company for $1.8 bln sale [ID:nL3E8I94AT]

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [FOLEY/]

(Editing by Rob Cox and Katrina Hamlin)

((john.foley@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS HAWKER BID

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.