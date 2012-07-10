(Correction to figures for administrative costs and research in
BEIJING, July 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bankrupt
jet-maker Hawker Beechcraft could help China’s aviation dreams
take wing. While the country is building airports at the speed
of sound, the airways are still ruled by Americans and Europeans
like Boeing, Airbus and Dassault. Beijing-backed Superior
Aviation may get a better ride from Hawker than previous owners
Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Onex OCX.TO, whose equity has been
wiped out – but only if it can clear the deal for liftoff.
With the ghosts of blocked Chinese bidders past Huawei and
CNOOC in mind, Superior is making sacrifices to placate
Washington’s foreign investment regulator, CFIUS, and local
politicians – starting with keeping the business in Kansan
hands. It will also hive off Hawker’s military division, which
makes a quarter of its revenue. If the unit gets sold on,
Superior gets up to $400 million back. If it doesn’t, Superior
pays for something it can’t use or control.
Either way, the $1.8 billion price is heroic. Hawker is
burning cash. Even if it had halved its administrative costs and
spent nothing on research in 2011, EBITDA margins would have
been just half the industry average of 14 percent, according to
Eikon data. To make the $1.8 billion valuation square with the 7
times forward-year EBITDA at which medium-sized aerospace
companies trade, Superior would need to rustle up $250 million
of additional earnings a year – compared with none in the past
two years.
Given such largesse and the promise to save “thousands” of
American jobs, politics shouldn’t get in the way. China’s
aviation history, and control of its airspace, are almost
entirely military. And a state-backed bid for specialty
plane-maker Cirrus sailed through in 2011, with promises to keep
jobs in Duluth, Minnesota. In a presidential election year,
blocking the deal would seem a smokescreen to protect
all-American giants like Boeing and GE.
The wrinkle is that it’s not just the foreign regulator who
gets a say. Months before CFIUS decides, a New York bankruptcy
court must first adjudicate whether the price is attractive and
deliverable. And even then, the court may well ask for an open
auction to test whether another buyer can match the price – with
or without Superior’s elaborate concessions. Getting this deal
airborne may be harder than it first looks.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Hawker Beechcraft, the bankrupt maker of aeroplanes,
struck a deal with Superior Aviation Beijing, a state-backed
Chinese aerospace manufacturer, to buy the heavily indebted
company for $1.8 billion. Hawker has around $2.5 billion of
debt.
- The deal would see Hawker’s military division, which
supplies training planes to the U.S. air force and navy,
separated from the main business. If the military division were
successfully sold on, Superior would receive a rebate of up to
$400 million.
- Superior also pledged to preserve the company’s existing
operations in Wichita, Kansas, and save “thousands of American
jobs”. Hawker received an offer of $30 million from the Kansas
state government in 2010, conditional on keeping 4,000 jobs in
the region.
- Hawker’s main equity investors before it filed for
bankruptcy protection in May were Goldman Sachs Capital Partners
and Onex Corp. As of December 2011, an entity connected with the
shareholders also owned $159 million of Hawker’s debt.
- Reuters: Hawker Beechcraft in talks with Chinese company
for $1.8 bln sale [ID:nL3E8I94AT]
