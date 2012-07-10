July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower International Finance Facility for
Immunisation (IFFI)
Issue Amount A$ 38 million
Maturity Date July 24, 2017
Coupon 3.10 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date July 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
