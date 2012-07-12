(Corrects headline and lead to first Chevron deal in more than three years)

SINGAPORE, July 10 Chevron Corp (CVX.N) sold a partial cargo of Indonesian Minas crude to Vitol on the Platts window, the first such deal by the U.S. producer in more than three years in the illiquid market, trade sources said on Tuesday.

The 25,000 barrel Minas cargo for September was sold at $101.70 a barrel, equivalent to about $3.34 a barrel above September ICE Brent, they said. Minas' premium to Brent has been at $6-$8 a barrel in the first half of this year.

The deal is expected to depress the value of Minas, a price reference for medium and heavy sweet grades produced in Indonesia, Vietnam and China. These grades are under pressure from lacklustre demand in Japan and ample supply.

"Eventually if the market is not really there, they will have to adjust it," a trader said.

Minas prices have been falling since Chevron started offering cargoes from Thursday. [ID:nL3E8I62CQ]

Crude stockpiles at Japanese utilities are high, as the country's demand for power is weak on mild temperatures and slower economic growth, the sources said. Power companies also prefer to burn cheap and clean liquefied natural gas (LNG) first.

Spot supply in the market also jumped after Vietnam released nearly 7 million barrels of Bach Ho crude between June and July after a refinery outage. [ID:nL4E8H15C9]

