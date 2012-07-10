July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV (NWB)
Issue Amount 200 million swedish crown
Maturity Date April 24, 2017
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 101.133
Reoffer price 101.133
Yield 2.494 pct
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 700 million
swedish crown when fungible
ISIN XS0773549729
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.