BRIEF-International Personal Finance names Justin Lockwood as CFO
* Announce appointment of Justin Lockwood as chief financial officer
July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Freie hansestadt Bremen (Bremen)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 18, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor flat
Issue price Undisclosed
Payment Date July 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Nord LB
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1KOV27
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Announce appointment of Justin Lockwood as chief financial officer
* Received approval of China Banking Regulatory Commission in relation to appointment qualification of Liu Jipeng and Li Hancheng Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS, Feb 23 New reforms to pensions and income tax that Greece will have to undertake to qualify for more loans will have no "net" fiscal impact, its finance minister said on Thursday.