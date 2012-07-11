(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Southern Water Services (Finance) Limited's (SWSF) senior secured ratings for its class A debt (wrapped and unwrapped) at 'A-' and its class B debt at 'BBB'. The Outlooks for both classes of debt are Stable.

SWSF is the debt-raising vehicle of Southern Water Services Limited (SWS), the regulated, monopoly provider of water and sewage services for parts of Sussex, Kent, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, UK.

The ratings reflect SWS's regulatory performance which needs improvement, cost pressures faced by the business, and restricted cash flow generation due to under-recoveries of revenues and the expectation of sizeable working capital requirements over the next three years/for the remainder of the price control period.

Fitch estimates SWS's FYE12 leverage - pension adjusted net debt/economic regulatory asset value - at 74.8% (class A) and 83.7% (class B), broadly in line with previous guidance. Fitch expects that gearing will remain at these elevated levels for the remaining three years of the price control period.

Post-maintenance and post-tax interest cover (PMICR) was estimated to be 1.39x (class A) or 1.56x after adjusting for under-recoveries of GBP26.9m and 1.14x (class B) or 1.28x again after adjusting for under-recoveries. Moderate improvements in interest cover ratios are expected in the short term, reflecting management's efforts to improve operational performance and increases in allowed revenues reflecting k-factors of 3.6% for FY13 and 3.3% for FY14.

These financial ratios differ from SWS's investor report. Fitch does not take into account working capital movements in order to calculate PMICR. Also, the agency adjusts the regulatory asset value for variation in timing of capital investment and anticipated prospective changes to be made by the regulator, such as logging for the construction output price index.

Ratio calculations are based on preliminary results for the year ended 31 March 2012. Small amendments/changes may be required once the full financials become available. These will be published as part of the next credit update for SWSF.

In terms of operating performance SWS reported the following outcomes for FY12:

--The company met leakage targets at around 82 megalitres per day (Ml/d) in comparison to a revised target of 93Ml/d. The lower targets were agreed with Ofwat for FY12 to FY15 in return for a GBP5m downward adjustment of annual charges for the next price control period.

--SWS expects asset serviceability to be assessed as stable for all four asset categories, but pollution incidents (one of six wastewater serviceability measures) remains outside of control limits.

--With regard to the Service Incentive Mechanism, Southern Water has calculated a preliminary score of 65 for FY12 (after 54 in FY11). Whether this improvement provides for a better ranking in the regulator's league tables (FY11 the company was ranked number 19 out of 21) needs to be checked once data is available for the whole sector.

As of March 2012, the group had GBP27m of unrestricted cash and GBP200m of committed, undrawn revolving credit facilities with a June 2015 maturity. This liquidity position is sufficient well into 2013, covering capital expenditure, operating requirements and a GBP100m class B loan falling due in June 2013.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

If in the next price control period (April 2015 to March 2020) cash flow generation improves significantly, due to application of the revenue correction mechanism, better operating performance and/or lower working capital requirements, then an upgrade may be warranted. Gearing would have to come down to 73% for class A debt and 83% for class B debt. Equally PMICR would have to improve to 1.5-1.6x for class A debt and 1.2-1.3x for class B debt.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

If cash flow generation were to deteriorate in a way that gearing had to increase in order to procure funds for operating and capital expenditure requirements/keep operations running, then negative rating action should be expected.

