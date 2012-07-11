July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BMW US Capital

Guarantor BMW AG

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date July 20, 2016

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.536

Reoffer price 99.536

Spread 42 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 122.3bp

over the 2.75 pct April 2016 OBL#160

Payment Date July 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bayern LB, BNP Paribas, Mitsubishi &

Unicredit

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1G7EH9

