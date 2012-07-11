BRIEF-BMW says recall of 230,000 vehicles is part of a wider recall announced in 2015
* BMW says recall of 230,000 vehicles is part of a wider recall of 900,000 vehicles announced in 2015 Further company coverage:
July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BMW US Capital
Guarantor BMW AG
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date July 20, 2016
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 99.536
Reoffer price 99.536
Spread 42 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 122.3bp
over the 2.75 pct April 2016 OBL#160
Payment Date July 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bayern LB, BNP Paribas, Mitsubishi &
Unicredit
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1G7EH9
Data supplied by International Insider.
Feb 3 AutoNation Inc said on Friday fourth-quarter net income from continuing operations surged 31 percent despite dwindling profit margins on vehicle sales, thanks in part to a gain from the sale of assets.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The Federal Reserve is putting a bigger focus on commercial real estate in its annual "stress test" of how well the largest U.S. banks would fare in another financial crisis.