BRIEF-Finansbank 2016 net profit rises to 1.20 billion lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 1.20 billion lira ($324.11 million) versus 705.8 million lira year ago
July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement (FMS-WM)
Issue Amount 2.5 billion euro
Maturity Date July 18, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.528
Reoffer price 99.528
Yield 1.0975 pct
Spread Minus 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 74.4bp
Over the 4.25 pct July 2017 DBR
Payment Date July 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs International,
Morgan Stanley & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing FFT
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000A1PGP19
Data supplied by International Insider.
LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's government has taken too long to coordinate an "alphabet soup" of agencies tasked with protecting the country from an ever-increasing risk of cyber attack, a parliamentary report said on Friday.
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Investors in KKR target GfK continued to hold out for a higher price a week before the offer period ends, as personal computer firm founder Michael Dell disclosed a 6.45 percent stake via a special situations fund.