July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement (FMS-WM)

Issue Amount 2.5 billion euro

Maturity Date July 18, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.528

Reoffer price 99.528

Yield 1.0975 pct

Spread Minus 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 74.4bp

Over the 4.25 pct July 2017 DBR

Payment Date July 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs International,

Morgan Stanley & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing FFT

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000A1PGP19

Data supplied by International Insider.