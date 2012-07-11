July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Bank AG

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date Jan 17, 2014

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 30bp

Issue price 99.924

Reoffer price 99.924

Payment Date July 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000DB5DDC6

