BRIEF-Finansbank 2016 net profit rises to 1.20 billion lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 1.20 billion lira ($324.11 million) versus 705.8 million lira year ago
July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Bank AG
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date Jan 17, 2014
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 30bp
Issue price 99.924
Reoffer price 99.924
Payment Date July 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000DB5DDC6
Data supplied by International Insider.
LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's government has taken too long to coordinate an "alphabet soup" of agencies tasked with protecting the country from an ever-increasing risk of cyber attack, a parliamentary report said on Friday.
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Investors in KKR target GfK continued to hold out for a higher price a week before the offer period ends, as personal computer firm founder Michael Dell disclosed a 6.45 percent stake via a special situations fund.