July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower African Bank

Issue Amount 125 million swiss francs

Maturity Date July 24, 2015

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date July 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Barclays

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Full fees Standard

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0190227691

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.