BRIEF-Finansbank 2016 net profit rises to 1.20 billion lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 1.20 billion lira ($324.11 million) versus 705.8 million lira year ago
July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower SoQ Sukuk A Q.S.C
Obligor SoQ Sukuk B Q.S.C
Lessee/Guarantor State of Qatar
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount $2.0 billion
Maturity Date July 18, 2018
Coupon 2.099 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 115 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 148.5bp
over the CT5
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount $2.0 billion
Maturity Date July 18, 2023
Coupon 3.241 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 155 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 174.1bp
over the CT10
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date July 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barwa Bank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC
QInvest, Standard Chartered Bank
Listing London
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English & Qatar
