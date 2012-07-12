July 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank (Rentenbank)
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date September 11, 2019
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp
Reoffer price 99.646
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 15bp
Payment Date July 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit agricole CIB, Nord LB & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.