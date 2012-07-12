July 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Agence Francaise de Development (AFD)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date January 28, 2019
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 114.189
Spread 34 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 19.4bp
Over the Interpolated OAT curve
Payment Date July 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB
Ratings AA+ (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 300 million
euro when fungible
Temporary ISIN XS0806553987
ISIN XS0799736532
Data supplied by International Insider.