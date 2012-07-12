July 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Macquarie Bank Ltd
Issue Amount 325 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 9, 2017
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 100.633
Payment Date August 9, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law New South Wales law
Negative Pledge Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0190369048
