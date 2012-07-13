Ju1y 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on friday.

Borrower Inter-American Development

Bank (IADB)

Issue Amount A$200 million

Maturity Date July 25, 2022

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 98.117

Spread 119.5 basis points

Over the ACGB

Payment Date July 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & TD securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

