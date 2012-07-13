BRIEF-ATA reports Q3 EPS rmb 1.65
Ju1y 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on friday.
Borrower Inter-American Development
Bank (IADB)
Issue Amount A$200 million
Maturity Date July 25, 2022
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price 98.117
Spread 119.5 basis points
Over the ACGB
Payment Date July 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & TD securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
