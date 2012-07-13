July 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction
and Development (EBRD)
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date September 3, 2015
Coupon 1.625 pct
Payment Date July 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total $1.8 billion when fungible
ISIN US29874QBV59
