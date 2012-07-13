July 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2025

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.58

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 16.4

bp over the October 2025 FRTR

Payment Date July 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Citigroup,

Credit Suisse, Natixis & Societe

Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

