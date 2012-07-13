July 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 12, 2019

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 110.731

Payment Date July 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.8 billion

Swedish crown when fungible

ISIN XS0569849507

