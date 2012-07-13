BRIEF-BioAmber CEO steps down, current COO Fabrice Orecchioni named President
* BioAmber ceo steps down, current coo fabrice orecchioni named president
July 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction
And Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date July 23, 2015
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 100.895
Payment Date July 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Market
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees 1.375 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's Global Dedt issuance
Programme
ISIN XS0807344923
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* BioAmber ceo steps down, current coo fabrice orecchioni named president
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Heavy machines maker General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LONDON, Feb 20 Kraft Heinz's dropped bid to buy Unilever is the third-largest M&A deal to collapse, according to Thomson Reuters data, adding to a recent run of failures that highlights the appetite for the pursuit of audacious mega-mergers.