UPDATE 1-Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 bln barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
JAKARTA Aug 26 Indonesian coal miner PT Bumi Resources posted a net loss in the first half of 2012, dragged down by rising costs and low thermal coal prices, the company said in a statement.
Bumi, Asia's biggest thermal coal exporter, said the net loss in the first half was US$322.1 million compared with a restated net profit of $231.7 million in the same period last year. First-half revenue was at $1.95 billion compared with a restated revenue of $1.793 billion a year earlier.
Thermal coal prices have been battered this year, hitting a two-year low in June. A boom in global coal supply has coincided with a flood of U.S. exports, as U.S. gas prices at record lows make gas a cheaper alternative for domestic power generation.
Earlier this month, S&P cut its rating on Bumi to 'BB-' from 'BB' with a negative outlook, saying the company was unlikely to substantially lower its debt over the next 12 months. (Reporting by Karima Anjani; Editing by Nick Macfie)
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.