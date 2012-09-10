September 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal increased on Monday.
Borrower Clariant AG
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 15 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 26, 2022
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 100.496
Reoffer price 99.896
Spread 255 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Notes The issue size will total 175 million
Swiss francs when fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0188293579
Permanent ISIN CH0188295312
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 35 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 29, 2018
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 100.455
Reoffer price 100.055
Spread 210 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Notes The issue size will total 250 million
Swiss francs when fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0188295361
Permanent ISIN CH0188295239
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date September 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)
Listing Six
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.