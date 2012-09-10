September 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Dong Energy A/S
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date September 19, 2022
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.324
Reoffer Yield 2.703 pct
Spread 88 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 117.8bp
Over the July 2022 DBR
Payment Date September 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Danske Bank, JPMorgan
& Nordea
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
