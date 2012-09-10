UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
September 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Instituto De Credito Oficial (ICO)
Guarantor Kingdom of Spain
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date March 17, 2016
Coupon 4.50 pct
Issue price 99.727
Reoffer price 99.727
Yield 4.594 pct
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over SPGB
Payment Date September 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs &
Santander GBM
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing AIAF
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Spanish
