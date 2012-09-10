September 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Gas Natural Capital Markets SA

Guarantor Gas Natural SDG SA

Issue Amount 800 million euro

Maturity Date January 27, 2020

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 99.455

Spread 465 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BBVA, Caixabank,

CA CIB, RBS, ING & Nomura

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.