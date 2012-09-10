Sep 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Renault SA

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date September 18, 2017

Coupon 4.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.891

Payment Date September 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citi, MUSI, Natixis &SGCIB

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's) & BB+ (S&P)

Listing Euronext Paris

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011321447

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.