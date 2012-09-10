September 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Banco Espanol De Credito SA (Banesto)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 24, 2017

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price 99.741

Spread 395 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banesto, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs

International & UBS

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.