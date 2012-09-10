September 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower SNAM S.P.A

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 19, 2022

Coupon 5.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.444

Yield 5.323 pct

Spread 350 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 377.3bp

over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR

ISIN XS0829190585

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date March 19, 2018

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.62

Yield 3.957 pct

Spread 285 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 332bp

over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR

ISIN XS0829183614

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date September 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Citi, HSBC, Mediobanca, Societe Generale CIB,

UBS, Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley &

Unicredit

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), A- (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.