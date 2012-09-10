September 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Iberdrola International BV

Guarantor Iberdrola SA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date September 21, 2017

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price 99.536

Spread 360 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CITI, Commerzbank, JPMorgan

& Mitsubishi UFJ Securities

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.