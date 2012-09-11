September 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower Scor SE

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 5.25 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date October 08, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & UBS

Ratings A+ (Moody's)

Listing Six

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0194836364

