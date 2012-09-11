Sep 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower City Developments Ltd

Issue Amount S$50 million

Maturity Date September 21, 2018

Coupon 2.78 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 2.78 pct

Payment Date September 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.