September 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Svenska Handelsbanken

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 05, 2022

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 100.561

Payment Date October 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Six

Full fees Standard

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0194958986

