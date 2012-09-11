Septembre 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Total Capital International SA

Guarantor Total SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 15, 2023

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.84

Reoffer price 99.84

Yield 2.251 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 75.5bp

Over the 1.75 pct Due 2022 DBR

Payment Date September 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & JP Morgan

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0830194501

