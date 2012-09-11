Sept 11 AKBANK T.A.S

* Moody's has determined that the proposed action of AKBANK T.A.S. (the seller) to amend a definition under the Terms and Conditions of the Tranche 30 Notes (the amendment) will not, in and of itself and at this time, result in a downgrade or withdrawal of the current ratings of the outstanding Tranche 30 Notes (the "Notes") issued by A.R.T.S. LTD.