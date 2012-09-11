Sep 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction And Development
(IBRD)
Issue Amount 750 million Russian ruble
Maturity Date July 10, 2014
Coupon 6.25 pct
Issue price 101.216
Payment Date September 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.975 pct
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 575 billion
Russian ruble when fungible
ISIN XS0802886548
