September 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Anglo American Capital Plc

Guarantor Anglo American Plc

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date September 18, 2018

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.862

Reoffer yield 2.525 pct

Spread 133 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 179.7bp

Over the 4.25 pct Due 2018 DBR

Payment Date September 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank & HSBC

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 -1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0830380639

Data supplied by International Insider.