September 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ANZ National (Int'l) Ltd

Guarantor ANZ National Bank Ltd &

ANZ NZ Covered Bond Trust Ltd

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date October 05, 2017

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.724

Spread 43 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 96.32bp

Over the OBL 163

Payment Date September 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ Bank, Barclays, JP Morgan & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

ISIN XS0830360524

Data supplied by International Insider.