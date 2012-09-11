September 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 1.5 billion Russian ruble

Maturity Date September 25, 2017

Coupon 6.75 pct

Issue price 101.625

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date September 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct Selling & 0.25 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

