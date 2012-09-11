UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
September 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)
Issue Amount 100 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date September 25, 2015
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price 100.783
Reoffer price 100.783
Payment Date September 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling & 0.1875 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.
