Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
September 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Neste Oil oyj
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date September 18, 2019
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.533
Spread 270 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 315bp
Over the 3.5% Due 2019 DBR
Payment Date September 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Nordea & SEB
Listing Helsinki
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.