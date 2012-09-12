UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
September 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg
Girozentrale (Bremer LB)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date September 17, 2020
Coupon 12-month Euribor + 72bp
Reoffer price 99.78
Discount Margin 12-month Euribor + 72bp
Payment Date September 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50-1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000BRL8925
