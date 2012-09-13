(Issue amount corrected to $300 million & not $700 million)

September 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia

LLC (TDB)

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date September 20, 2015

Coupon 8.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.676

Yield 8.625 pct

Payment Date September 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America & ING

Ratings B1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

