September 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Telecom Italia SPA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 20, 2017

Coupon 4.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.693

Spread 355 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 397bp

over the 0.5 pct October 2017 OBL

Payment Date September 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING,

Natixis & Mitsubishi UFJ Securities

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0831389985

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.