September 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower GDF Suez SA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 275 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 09, 2020

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.345

Reoffer price 99.62

Yield 1.175 pct

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0195288102

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 09, 2024

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 100.484

Reoffer price 99.784

Yield 1.645 pct

Spread 54 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0195288193

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date October 09, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & UBS

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law French

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.