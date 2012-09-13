September 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen Thuringen

Girozentrale (Helaba)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date September 20, 2013

Coupon 0.5 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date September 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing FFT

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000HLB0S46

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.