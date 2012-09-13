UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
September 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen Thuringen
Girozentrale (Helaba)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date September 20, 2013
Coupon 0.5 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date September 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing FFT
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000HLB0S46
