September 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Danske Bank A/S

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date September 21, 2037

Coupon 7.125 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date September 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, HSBC, Morgan Stanley

& UBS Investment Bank

Ratings BBB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

ISIN XS0831342679

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.