September 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower Vasakronan AB

Issue Amount 50 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 20, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 0.016

Payment Date September 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank AB

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Sweden

Notes The issue size will total 200 million Swedish crown

when fungible

ISIN SE0004544997

Data supplied by International Insider.