BRIEF-Takeda Pharmaceutical completes acquisition of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals
* Says co completes full acquisition of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc on Feb. 16(U.S. local time), at $24.00 per share
September 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower General Electric Capital Corporation
(GECC)
Issue Amount A$200 million
Maturity Date September 21, 2016
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.05
Payment Date September 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities
Ratings A1 (Moody's) & AA+ (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0831773063
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Says co completes full acquisition of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc on Feb. 16(U.S. local time), at $24.00 per share
SEOUL, Feb 17 For Jay Y. Lee, the third-generation leader of South Korea's massive Samsung Group and scion of the country's wealthiest family, home is now a 6.56 square meter (71 square foot) detention cell with a toilet in the corner behind a partition.
* Euronext appoints Paulo Rodrigues da Silva as CEO of Euronext Lisbon