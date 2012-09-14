September 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower EDP Finance BV

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date September 21, 2017

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 99.472

Reoffer price 99.472

Spread 478.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 528.8bp

Over the 0.5 pct 2017 OBL 163

Payment Date September 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BESI, BNP paribas, Credit Suisse, ING

MBCP, Mizuho & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0831842645

Data supplied by International Insider.