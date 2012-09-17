September 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Adecco SA

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 18, 2017

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 101.382

Spread 130 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Barclays Capital, Royal Bank

Of Scotland & UBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes The issue size will total 300 million Swiss

francs when fungible

ISIN CH0189276030

Temp ISIN CH0195507709

